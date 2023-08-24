Police have charged a man in Pwllheli with a number of offences, and arrested a woman on suspicion of assisting the offender.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South said a 24-year-old man, of Pwllheli, has been charged with two counts of intentional strangulation, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, once count of criminal damage, one possession of a class b substance and one count of remaining unlawfully at large after recall to prison.
He was remanded in custody. Police say further to that, a woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
"Assisting an offender to evade police is a criminal offence and any person suspected to be involved will be investigated," a police spokesperson said.