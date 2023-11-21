A man has been charged with has been charged with sexual communication with a child.
North Wales Police said Alun Jones Williams will appear before magistrates court today. The police are also urging the public not to speculate or share messages that could compromise the investigation.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: "A 26-year-old man from the Y Ffôr area of Pwllheli has been charged with sexual communication with a child.
"Alun Jones Williams has been remanded to appear before Caernarfon Magistrates Court today, Tuesday November 21st. We are aware of messages being shared on social media.
"This is a now live investigation therefore we urge the public not to speculate online or share any messages further as this could compromise our investigation.
"Anyone with information that can assist our enquiries should contact us directly via pour website or by calling 101, quoting reference A183906."