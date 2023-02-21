A man has died after falling ill at a leisure centre in Porthmadog.
The man fell ill at Glaslyn Byw'n Iach yesterday, Monday, 21 February.
The Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene but the man, who has not been named, could not be saved.
The leisure centre is closed today "as a mark or respect". A Byw’n Iach Gwynedd spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a member of the public was taken ill at the Glaslyn Byw’n Iach Centre, Porthmadog last night.
"Byw’n Iach staff and the emergency services administered first aid immediately, but he sadly passed away.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this very sad time and we are grateful to the centre’s staff, the emergency services and the Air Ambulance for their quick and professional response.”
A post on the leisure centre's Facebook page adds: "Byw’n Iach Glaslyn will be closed to the public today (21 February) as a mark of respect.
"More details about the centre’s opening times for the rest of the week will be available on the Byw’n Iach social media accounts and website."