A man has been found guilty of murdering a gran who mistook his house for a B&B.
David Redfern, 46, was found guilty this afternoon of killing Margaret Barnes. Mrs Barnes, 71, died last July from injuries the court heard were like those sustained in a car crash. Caernarfon Crown Court heard Redfern returned from a night out to find Mrs Barnes in his bed. He dragged her down the stairs and outside, where the he was said to have stamped or kicked the pensioner.
Mrs Barnes, from Birmingham, had travelled to Barmouth to see some friends. She had been drinking in the seaside town on the day she died. She mistook Redfern’s home for her B&B - both were on Marine Parade - and Redfern found Mrs Barnes in his bed when he returned home from a night out. He denied beating Mrs Barnes.
It had been stated that Redfern darted at Mrs Barnes when she went towards his fiancee in a row over the deceased claiming the fiancee had taken her handbag.
Redfern said his actions were an attempt to break up trouble between the two women, but he said he overdid it and made contact with Mrs Barnes. He told the court he was petrified when he found Mrs Barnes in his bed and tried to usher her out.
Mrs Barnes suffered a ruptured liver and neck and rib fractures, and died at the scene from severe blunt force trauma with injuries consistent with a high speed road traffic collision, the court heard.
Redfern said the situation went “out of control” but said he was not an aggressive person.
Sentencing will take place on Friday.