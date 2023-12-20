A 28-year-old man has been jailed following an incident in the Penygwyndyn area of Blaenau Ffestiniog.
Benjamin William Thomas Evans of Blaenau Ffestiniog appeared at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday, 19 December after pleading guilty to public nuisance, affray, criminal damage and assault by beating.
Shortly before 11pm on Saturday, 9 September, police attended the Penygwyndwn estate area of Blaenau Ffestiniog following reports of an assault.
On attendance, Evans climbed onto the roof of a property and refused to come down, removing roof tiles and throwing them, causing damage to private property and vehicles in the area.
The incident continued for 17 hours, causing fear and disruption in the local area, with one resident being struck by a roof tile and another unable to bring their newborn baby home from hospital due to the danger.
A busy section of the A470 also had to be closed due to the risk of commuters being hit.
Evans was apprehended at 4.45pm on Sunday, 10 September.
He received a sentence of three years and nine months.
Detective Constable Eifion Patchett said: “This incident caused a significant impact on both the local community and emergency services.
“Evans’ reckless behaviour put the residents of Penygwyndwn and Ffordd Manod at great risk of harm and caused the closure of a busy section of a main road for a number of hours, as well as causing significant damage to a number of police vehicles.
“I’d like to thank the local residents for their support during what must have been a frightening incident.
“We hope that the outcome today provides reassurance for those whose weekends were disrupted by Evan’s behaviour and thank them for their support during the investigation.”