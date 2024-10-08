A man has been jailed for 44 weeks and must register with police for seven years for sexually assaulting a Gwynedd teenager.
Terrance Lloyd, 38, of no fixed abode, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court on 4 October after being found guilty of sexual assault.
On 2 July 2023, Lloyd followed a 13-year-old girl into her Bangor home where he slapped her on the bum. Despite the victim telling him to stop, he continued to ask her for her phone number even after she told him her age.
Investigating officer PC Amie said the victim “was incredibly brave to come forward and report what happened”.
“I would urge anyone who experiences violence of any kind to come forward.”