Man released on bail after woman’s “suspicious death”
A man who was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Barmouth has been released on conditional bail.
Police received a call at 10.56pm on Sunday night to attend to a woman “in a distressed state”. The woman, who has not been named, died, and police, who are treating the death as suspicious, arrested a local man in connection with the incident.
This morning (Tuesday), NWP Gwynedd South issued an update.
A spokesperson said: “The man who was arrested in connection with the incident on Marine Parade, Barmouth on Sunday night, in which a woman sadly died, has been released on conditional bail, and our investigation remains ongoing.
“Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who was in the Marine Parade area of Barmouth shortly before 11pm on Sunday night, to contact us via our live webchat facility or on 101, quoting reference B100995.”
