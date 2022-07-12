Man released on bail after woman’s “suspicious death”

Officers on the scene in Barmouth on Monday afternoon ( Erfyl Lloyd Davies )

A man who was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Barmouth has been released on conditional bail.

Police received a call at 10.56pm on Sunday night to attend to a woman “in a distressed state”. The woman, who has not been named, died, and police, who are treating the death as suspicious, arrested a local man in connection with the incident.

This morning (Tuesday), NWP Gwynedd South issued an update.

A spokesperson said: “The man who was arrested in connection with the incident on Marine Parade, Barmouth on Sunday night, in which a woman sadly died, has been released on conditional bail, and our investigation remains ongoing.