Man sentenced for violent assault on elderly victim
A man has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison after subjecting an elderly victim to a violent assault.
Kenneth Adam Hyde, 46, of Tanygrisiau, Gwynedd, pleaded guilty to a count of robbery at Mold Crown Court.
Hyde was also handed an indefinite restraining order, as well as an additional four month imprisonment sentence due to being on a suspended sentence at the time of the offence.
Speaking after today’s sentencing, detective constable Aron Humphreys said: “We are fully committed to pursuing those perpetrators that cause the greatest risk and harm to the public.
“Hyde subjected the elderly victim to a vicious ordeal but, due to the victim’s bravery in coming forward and swift action taken from attending officers and subsequent work by detectives, we were able to secure key evidence that resulted in today’s sentencing.
“We will continue to work diligently to pursue those who commit crime and bring misery and distress to our communities.
“If you have any concerns about criminality in your area, please let us know via our LiveChat facility or via 101. In an emergency, please contact us via 999.”
