A man wanted by West Yorkshire Police could be in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police say Martin Sales, 40, is possibly in Bangor.
Kirklees detectives would like to speak to anyone who can help them locate Mr Sales who is wanted on suspicion of a serious assault offence.
A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate the 40-year-old who is thought to be in the north Wales area.
Anyone who sees or has information about him is asked to contact Kirklees CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing crime number 13240194990
Information can also be given to West Yorkshire Police online at wwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.