Stephen Day will cycle 968 miles to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance, a charity that instrumental in saving his dad’s life when he was trampled by cows in Tywyn six years ago.
The John O'Groats to Land's End challenge from 2-11 August will test Stephen, but his dad’s accident will spur him on.
“Dad would have died if it wasn't for the quick response and amazing skill of the emergency services,” he said.
“I witnessed paramedics, doctors, the Wales Air Ambulance and Coastguard come together in challenging conditions to save my father.
“After watching their amazing work, I feel it's only right that I raise money so they can continue providing their incredible life saving service for the next person.”
Stephen’s family moved to Tywyn in 1998 when dad Kieran left the Army and joined the police. Kieran and wife Kate raised three children in Tywyn, including Stephen, now 37.
On 12 August 2020, Kieran walked the family dogs on leads from his back gate on the public footpath through a livestock field. The cow herd was inland but upon his return a sea mist rolled in and he realised he could no longer see the animals. He heard a cow bellowing and assumed she had become separated from her calf.
As he turned toward the sound she emerged from the mist and charged at him.
He let the dogs go as she hit him full force in the chest knocking him over and then started to kick him. Other members of the herd crowded round and he curled up on his side to try and protect himself.
Realising he was seriously injured he managed to get his phone out and call 999 and was able to give them a rough location and basic detail.
Meanwhile, Kate noticed the dogs at the gate, brought them in and went to see where Kieran was, afraid he had fallen, having had a hip replacement in 2017.
“I saw the cows in a circle as I went down the path and knowing how inquisitive they could be thought Kieran may be on the ground, so I went down the path, found him severely injured and took over his phone call with the emergency services whilst calling the farmer on my own phone to come and take care of the cows, and then called Stephen,” Kate recalls.
Kieran suffered multiple injuries but recovered well and, in September 2022, challenged himself and a group of fellow-ex and serving Paratroopers to cycle from Hook of Holland to Arnhem and back (100 miles each way), raising over £2,000 for Wales Air Ambulance.
When Stephen’s challenge starts from John O Groats, Kieran and Kate will be covering logistics - food, accommodation, bike maintenance and more.
“Kieran may join Stephen cycling for a few miles,” Kate added.
“We are very proud of Stephen’s determination and commitment to support the people and services that swung into action in a field in our tiny corner of Wales and helped save his dad’s life.”
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