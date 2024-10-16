Police are appealing for information to find a man with links to Aberystwyth, Gwynedd, Anglesey and Blackpool.
North Wales Gwynedd South have posted the appeal for information about Kieran McGuinness, and a picture of him, on social media.
The post reads: “Police need to speak with Kieran McGuinness, who has links to Gwynedd, Anglesey, Blackpool and Aberystwyth.
“If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts the contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000837754.”