Letter to the Editor: In a paper of your standing and excellent reputation I was surprised and dismayed that you could publish a letter with the word ‘manned’ in the subject field: I refer to the letter from Sue Underhill (Cambrian News, 19 April).
I was so dismayed at such a non-PC use of the word that I was put off my breakfast for all of five minutes.I
trust that such blatant discrimination against the other 99 genders will not create too much anxiety and mental stress among Ceredigion’s population.
However, as a frequent visitor to Sainsbury’s in Lampeter, it appears to me that the tills are invariably ‘manned’ by ‘women’: please excuse the use of such language.
Michael Davies, Llandysul
Editor’s note: Michael, can you move that tongue from your cheek?