Mansion that belonged to Queen’s cousin hits the market for £4m

The exterior of the grand Penylan Mansion. ( Country Living Group / Behind the Lens Media )

This enormous mansion once belonged to the Queen’s cousin and boasts 17 bedrooms - and it could be yours for £4m.

Penylan Mansion, in Cardigan, could easily be mistaken for a museum but is one of the largest private estates in Wales, soon to pass into new hands.

The building, erected in 1854, was designed by architect Edward Haycock, who was also responsible for supervising the construction of the whole town of Aberaeron and the Cardiganshire County Hall.

With intricate stencilling, painting and cornice work being added around 1905 by Morant of London, the building has been classed as a Grade II* listed property.

Penylan Mansion is on the market for £4m, allowing the buyer to get a taste of the royal lifestyle. ( Country Living Group / Behind The Lens Media ) ( Country Living Group / Behind The Lens Media )

In the 1930s, the property was rumoured to have been bought by Lady Audrey Beatrice Morris, a distant cousin of the Queen’s.

Born in 1910, the Honourable Victorian Audrey Beatrice Chetwynd-Talbot was daughter to the Viscount and Viscountess Ingestre.

In 1932, she married Edward John Stanley, sixth Baron Stanley of Alderley, later having a daughter - Edwina Maureen Stanley - and eventually divorcing the Baron in 1936.

It was during these years that Lady Audrey was said to have owned Penylan Mansion.

Marrying her second husband, Gwyn Rhyse Francis Morris, in 1945, she died in 1994 in Somerset.

The entrance to the mansion reflects its royal connections, a fountain water feature preceding a palace-worthy foyer and hall leading to an opulent ballroom.

As well as 17 bedrooms, the mansion boasts seven bathrooms, 10 receptions, a newly renovated kitchen, wine cellar and an indoor swimming pool and gym.

Three of the bedrooms are found on the second floor of the mansion, which was originally servants’ quarters, with the other bedrooms being situated on the first floor.

The grand entrance hall of the mansion. ( Country Living Group / Behind the Lens Media ) ( Country Living Group / Behind the Lens Media )

The grounds consist of 13-acres of countryside, along with four cottages, a detached four-bedroom house, a coach house and a large barn.

One of the many Bridgerton-worthy reception rooms. ( Country Living Group / Behind The Lens Media ) ( Country Living Group / Behind The Lens Media )

To top it all off, the mansion is a stone’s throw from the banks of the River Teifi and just 10 minutes from the centre of Cardigan.

The mansion is listed by estate agents Country Living Group, who have suggested a guide price of £4m for the property.

“Penylan Mansion is one of the most unique properties I have seen in my nearly 20 years’ career,” said James Skudder of Country Living Group.

“The entrance to the estate is an experience in itself; however, from the moment you enter you will be lost for words.