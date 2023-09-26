With a total of 16,811 known infestations across Wales, there are on average 8 occurrences of Japanese knotweed in every 10km². Japanese knotweed usually emerges in March or April and grows rapidly to reach up to 2.5 metres in height by mid-summer. It is identifiable by its hard, bamboo-like canes and distinctive shield-shaped bright green leaves which grow in a zigzag pattern along the stem. Mature plants flower in August, becoming covered in clusters of delicate tasselled creamy-white flowers. Knotweed does not produce viable seeds as all the plants in the UK are female, so it is usually spread accidentally through the movement of soil or gardening waste, or via rivers and streams when pieces of rhizome break off and take hold in new locations.