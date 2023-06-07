Porthmadog’s Purple Moose raised the money through a charity raffle for Cancer Research Wales and sponsorship for two members of staff who took part in the London Marathon.
The company had over 25 fellow Welsh food, beverage and hospitality partners donate prizes to the raffle.
On 23 April, Lawrence Washington, MD of Purple Moose Brewery, ran the marathon in a personal best time of 3hrs 12 mins 32 seconds which he was very proud about.
Purple Moose Brewer Aled Lloyd also ran the marathon and completed it in a time of 3hrs 24 mins and 5 seconds.
The raffle was drawn independently on 25 April by Owen Vaughan, head chef at The Fanny Talbot in Barmouth. Owen was a finalist on Master Chef the Professionals in 2022. He worked with Purple Moose earlier this year, creating main dishes to match their top selling beers. These became available online from 22 May.
The draw took place at the Brewery HQ in Porthmadog with Lawrence reading out the prizes and Owen drawing the winners.
All prizes have now been claimed.
A Purple Moose spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank all who purchased a raffle ticket as well as all our partner friends who contributed prizes.
“Partners included, Penderyn Whisky, Wild Horse brewery, Edwards of Conwy, Jones o Cymru, Llechwedd Glamping and Rhug Estate, to name just a few.”