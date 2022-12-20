The director of a company that owns Aberystwyth marina has assured staff they will be paid before Christmas.
Sources close to Y Lanfa site have been in touch with the Cambrian News this week informing us that staff have not been paid in November or December, leaving some without enough money to put fuel in their cars to get to work.
The Cambrian News was also told that ‘bailiffs are turning up almost every day’ over unpaid debts.
One person close to the business said: “Following the Cambrian News stories in October, staff were paid, but haven’t been paid for November and still waiting a week before Christmas for December’s pay too.
“There are kids who don’t yet have Christmas presents and some staff can’t afford to put fuel in their cars to get to work.
“There have also been images of vehicles owned by the Marine Group clamped at another site in Burry Port.
“There are bailiffs here nearly every day in Aberystwyth over unpaid debts and there is a lot of anger among the staff, tenants and customers.
“People are saying that the director Chris Odling-Smee is the man who stole Christmas.”
The Cambrian News first reported issues at the Aberystwyth marina in October, where staff had in some instances gone months without pay.
The Marine Group, which owns Aberystwyth marina along with Dinorwic in Gwynedd, Burry Port, Cardiff marina and Wachet in Somerset
A Facebook post on the Aberystwyth Harbour & Marina Users page said: “What a disgrace … Aberystwyth Marina owners yet again haven’t paid there staff their salaries not even for Christmas … overdue across the company since October. The Marine and Property Group should hang there heads in Shame. Disgusting Marina operators.”
The Marine Group director, Mr Odling-Smee spoke to the Cambrian News from his home in Switzerland on Monday and gave assurances that staff will be paid before Christmas.
He added that the delay was due to the refinancing of the company, which should have been completed in November, but was delayed.
Mr Odling-Smee said: “We have restructured the company’s finances this year and there has been a delay on the legal side, which meant some staff were not paid in November.
“The refinancing will be sorted this week. It is with the lawyers and staff will be paid and compensated before Christmas.
“I know people are living hand to mouth out there and we want to look after our staff.
“I am not worried about what January looks like. We have many deals and acquisitions in the pipeline along with huge orders for services (such as dredging contracts).”
On the issue of bailiffs on Y Lanfa site, Mr Odling-Smee said this was due to a confusion over business rates with tenants at the site, which had now been resolved.