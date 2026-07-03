This week, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) and the Copernicus Marine Service (CMEMS) confirmed that global sea surface temperatures (SSTs) have surpassed the previous records for this time of year set in 2023 and 2024. This new seasonal high had been anticipated following the development of El Niño conditions in the Equatorial Pacific, which were formally announced by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on 2 June 2026, alongside persistently elevated SSTs observed across several ocean regions in recent months. These record temperatures are expected to have wide-ranging impacts on weather patterns, the global climate, and marine ecosystems