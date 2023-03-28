Reading an excerpt from an article at the museum published in January 1911, Mr Cadwalader said: “Portmadoc and its immediate neighbourhood has a population of not more than some 4,000. But in proportion it must have turned out more sailors than any other place in the [United] Kingdom. Almost every other house has a sailor. Many have two or three. Portmadoc is essentially a town of seafarers. The rest are connected with the slate trade and made the town one of the chief slate centres in the world.”