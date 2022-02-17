Market to reopen following refurbishment

The Farmers’ Union of Wales and FUW Insurance Services Ltd are looking forward to welcoming members and customers back to Carmarthen Mart in March 2022.

The partners of Nock Deighton Agricultural Ltd have announced that the mart will officially reopen on Wednesday, 2 March following a significant refurbishment by Carmarthenshire Council.

The opening sale day will include a sale of calves and weanlings and dairy cattle followed by a sale on Friday, 4 March of barren cattle, store cattle and sheep of all classes.

These sales will be repeated weekly and will be augmented by sales of suckled calves and breeding bulls on the first Monday of every month and an Orange TB restricted sale on the second Monday of every month.

FUW county executive officer David Waters said: “We are excited to see the mart reopen after being closed for a considerable amount of time.

“Local marts like this one have a crucial role to play in the community, as well as helping us keep our food miles down and saving farmers travelling long distances unnecessarily. Additionally, we were pleased to hear that staff from the local community will be trained up and employed with potential further job opportunities.”