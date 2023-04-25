Politicians in Gwynedd and Ceredigion are calling for the roll-out of masts to eliminate mobile not-spots in Ceredigion and Dwyfor Meirionnydd to be speeded up, saying people living in rural areas have waited long enough for improvements to network coverage.
Twelve new EAS masts are being erected across Ceredigion - with 14 across Dwyfor Meirionydd - which, once live, will provide crucial emergency services and 4G network coverage, significantly improving mobile signal in areas with no or very limited mobile signal.
Eleven of the Ceredigion masts - including Pontrhydygroes, Cwmystwyth, Llanddewi Brefi, Llanafan, Tregaron, Talybont and Ponterwyd - have already been completed and are awaiting connection to the electricity grid.
Two of the masts are expected to be switched on at the end of 2023 – Llanafan and Talybont, but despite being built the rest of the masts are not expected to be switched on until 2024.
Masts completed and awaiting connection to the electricity grid in Dwyfor Meirionydd include Mallwyd, Penmaenpool, Rhosygwalia, Llanymawddwy, Dolgellau, Llanbedr, Beddgelert, Bryncrug, and Nant Gwynant.
They are also not expected to be switched on until 2024.
Ceredigion MP Ben Lake said: “We have been promised improved digital connectivity for years, and although there have been advances in some areas, far too many communities in Ceredigion are still struggling with abysmal broadband connections and poor or non-existent mobile network coverage. “Good connectivity is as important as any other utility.
“It is imperative that these EAS masts are switched on as soon as possible and that they can all be used by other mobile operators to offer commercial services as part of the Shared Rural Network.”
Dwyfor Meirionydd MP Liz Saville Roberts said: “The lack of a reliable mobile phone signal has long been an issue for many residents, businesses and visitors in rural Dwyfor Meirionnydd, which suffers disproportionally when it comes to inadequate mobile connectivity.
“I have long campaigned to improve mobile phone coverage in my rural constituency but despite significant progress, there remains too many areas where access to a reliable mobile phone signal is non-existent.
“While I welcome a renewed commitment to expand the Shared Rural Network programme through the installation of 14 masts across Dwyfor Meirionnydd, the roll-out must be delivered at pace.
‘Nine of these sites have long been built yet remain unconnected.
“This delay is depriving local communities of access to a reliable phone service.
“Progress is vital if we are to enable these areas to fully access digital life.”