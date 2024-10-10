A newly refurbished studio at Radio Bronglais has been officially opened by Aberystwyth’s mayor.
The Aberystwyth hospital radio station was awarded a grant by the town council for the refurbishment and the trustees and volunteers were honoured to welcome the Mayor, Cllr Maldwyn Pryse, who cut the ribbon to declare the studio operational.
It was to everyone’s surprise when the Mayor announced that he had been a presenter on Radio Bronglais back in the 70s, fronting The Request Show.
Cllr Pryse shared with the gathering his memories of broadcasting from what was then, literally a broom cupboard in the hospital. Since then, with the help of funds from the National Lottery a purpose-built Radio Station was opened in 2000, which still houses the facility today.
This event is the start of the Radio Station’s 55th year of broadcasting, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, for the patients and staff of Bronglais Hospital, broadcasting on 87.8 FM and online, which even continued through Covid with presenters broadcasting from home.
Richard Joyce, Chair of Trustees at Radio Bronglais said: “It is a vital service, which provides focus and comfort for patients, as well as entertainment for all, in both Welsh and English.
“Going into hospital can be a lonely experience; Radio Bronglais offers a focus to help take away the worry. We are always looking to recruit new volunteers who may work in a variety of ways for the Radio Station.”