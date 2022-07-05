McLeod set to bring global range of musical influences to museum

Rory McLeod will bring a global range of musical influences to Ceredigion Museum tonight (Wednesday, 6 July).

He will be supported by Gwynedd musician Catrin O’Neill.

Rory McLeod is a self-taught musician, ex-fire eater and circus clown, who has travelled the globe for different reasons at different times, from Asia to the middle East from Gambia to Cuba, Central America, Australia, North America, Canada, Europe and other nooks and crannies of the earth. Rory has busked in China’s Yunnan province and danced with local tribal musicians and singers, orally exchanging music, laughter and dances in parks, and drawing crowds of curious onlookers.

Catrin O’Neill, an admirer of Rory’s work is thrilled to be supporting him. Catrin has performed on stage since early childhood and is in her element in front of an audience, creating different atmospheres from one song to another. From the joy or heartbreak of love to tales of adventure or tragedy, or a good old rowdy drinking song, she has them all in her repertoire. She said: “It was in the company of my Nain, sat by the aga that I learned many of the songs I perform on stage today.”

Rory McLeod’s songs are catchy, poignant, celebrational, observant, incisive, witty, and passionate. They are about all kinds of people - richly coloured characters, school friends, family, parting, traveling, love, despair and politics. Other magazines and newspapers have confirmed this opinion. While the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote that he “eloquently expressed ideas set to vibrant, dynamic music with bouncy rhythms, infectious riffs and nifty tunes,” the Toronto Star claimed that he “takes influences from everywhere, Latin, Klezmer, folk, roots. He’s wonderfully rhythmic and lyrical.”

Sarah Morton, event organizer said: “It is her humour and ability to tell a story, transporting the audience to places past and present, that really set her aside from other folk singers.”

Rory explains: “I’ve travelled to look for work, to mend a broken heart, to be with someone I longed for. I’d travel to visit friends and on the way I’d make new ones, I’d roam because I was curious to see what was around the next corner, sometimes I travelled to follow the warmer weather and migrate… like the birds and the big whales and fishes do”. “I want my songs to keep memory alive, I’m trying to tell history from working people’s point of view.”

Sarah Morton, event organiser, said: “His melodies are peppered with Flamenco, Rhumba, Blues, Celtic and Calypso Rhythms, even a Waltz and Polka. Each song is very different from the next, but each song is stamped with his own style.”

Rory and Catrin O’Neill will be performing at Ceredigion Museum on Wednesday 6 July 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets to see the show are £12 for early bird of £13.50 at the door and can be bought by calling Ceredigion Museum on 01970 633 088 or visiting ceredigionmuseum.cloudtickets.online/category/1/2022-01-01/to/2022-12-31