Actor Geraint Rhys Edwards is thrilled to be taking part in this year's summer season show at Aberystwyth.
Geraint is from Cardiff and is a native Welsh speaker. He graduated from Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance with a BA (Hons) in Acting.
He will be playing the part of Barry in Brassed Off this summer.
Previously he has appeared in Cinderella (Riverfront), Robin Hood (Riverfront), Y Cylch Sialc (Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru), The White Feather (Theatr Na’nog), Myths and Legends, A Cowardly Night, Berlin Nights (Bridlington Rep Theatre), Emperor's New Clothes (Sherman Theatre), Robin Hood (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Saturday Night Fever The Musical (NO.1 UK Tour/ Theatre Royal Bath/ English Theatre Frankfurt), Aladdin (Roses Theatre), The Tailor Made Man The Musical (Charing Cross Theatre), Under a Foreign Sky (Theatre Centre), The Fumidor (Pants on Fire Theatre Company).
Film and television work includes: Hollyoaks (Channel4) Age of Outrage (BBC Wales), Cymry Feiral, Cymry Feiral yn Glits I Gyd, O’r Diwedd, Pobol y Cwm, Rownd a Rownd, Merched Parchus, Hansh (S4C), Flick (American Films).
Geraint is also the recipient of the Dorothy L Sayers Award for Best Newcomer.
See him in Brassed Off, directed by Richard Cheshire, at Aberystywth Arts Centre this summer. The show opens on Friday, 4 August and runs until Saturday, 26 August. Tickets are available now.
In the meantime, watch the video above to hear Geraint discuss why he loves this show, and why he thinks people should see it.