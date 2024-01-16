During his time as chair, Andrew has guided the trust through a range of projects and progressions, including steering the trust through the difficulties of Covid, the conversion of the Arddangosfa Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition, development of the annual archaeology field school, creation of the course programme, and progressing the trust towards the long-term plans for the Strata Florida Centre. The trust would like to thank Andrew for his work and guidance over the last four years.