The Strata Florida Trust has a new chair.
After four years as the chair of the Strata Florida Trust, Andrew Green is stepping down, and Michael Taylor will be taking on the role of leading the trust.
Mick lives in Llangwyryfon, Ceredigion, and was previously chair of the Centre for Alternative Technology in Machynlleth, and up until recently, owner of the Talbot hotel in Tregaron. As an existing trustee, Mick is dedicated to the ethos and aims of the trust, and brings local connections, significant commercial experience and a determination to help the trust push forward in its aims and the creation of the Strata Florida Centre, to his role as chair.
“I am excited to put the next stage of our plans into action for this unique site in Welsh culture and identity, and to give more people locally and globally the opportunity to experience its fascinating history,” Michael said.
During his time as chair, Andrew has guided the trust through a range of projects and progressions, including steering the trust through the difficulties of Covid, the conversion of the Arddangosfa Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition, development of the annual archaeology field school, creation of the course programme, and progressing the trust towards the long-term plans for the Strata Florida Centre. The trust would like to thank Andrew for his work and guidance over the last four years.
“I’m delighted that Mick Taylor has become the new chair of the Strata Florida Trust,” Andrew said. “He brings a wealth of experience and skills to the position, as the trust enters a new phase of its work to restore Mynachlog Fawr and establish a Strata Florida Centre.”
Strata Florida is a unique site in Welsh history, culture and identity. The Strata Florida Trust is a charity, established in 2006, with the aim of converting the listed farm buildings of Mynachlog Fawr into the Strata Florida Centre – a place for learning, heritage and community. The trust, Pontrhydfenidgaid, currently runs a free to enter Mynachlog Fawr exhibition, a range of courses throughout the year, an annual archaeology field school, and a heritage engagement and outreach project. For more information, visit www.strataflorida.org.uk or contact at [email protected] to receive the free monthly newsletter.
