PENPARC is in desperate need for extra housing for young people, a meeting has heard, as the community gathered to discuss options for the future.
A public meeting was held at Penparc Young Farmers’ Club Hall, on Tuesday, 28 February after the local development cooperative 4CG Cymru Ltd had undertaken a housing needs survey for the area and Penparc was identified as needing additional housing for young people.
Following support from Cynnal y Cardi, there is now a set of meetings taking place to see how the community can register their own housing trust cooperative.
The meeting, organised by Cllr Clive Davies, was chaired by Cris Tomos of the community development charity PLANED who said “it was great to see the support from local people who recognised the need to develop additional housing that would be controlled by the community.”
A second meeting will be held on Monday, 13 March at 7pm.