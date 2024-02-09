Biodiversity officers will be on hand to talk to the public about a centuries old oak tree in a Gwynedd park with connections to a Welsh children’s book.
The tree at Parc Meurig in Bethesda, is believed to be at least 500 years old, has been fenced off and cut back for public safety.
Concerns had been raised that some branches could fall posing a risk to the public using the recreation area – particularly during high winds, so the tree is being “safeguarded” by Gwynedd Council after investigations found it to be in a “very poor condition”.
The area has connections with Llyfr Mawr y Plant, a classic Welsh language book for children, and considered to be of cultural significance to Wales.
Members of the public can go to Parc Meurig to talk to the council's Biodiversity officers during an informal session tomorrow, Saturday, 10 February, from 11am-1pm.