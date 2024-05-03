WALES' new Rural Affairs minister has visited Cors Caron to learn what is being done to improve water quality along the Teifi.
Huw Irranca-Davies MS, along NRW’s chairman, Sir David Henshaw, and partners from the Welsh Government, Ofwat and Dŵr Cymru, met to discuss initiatives which authorities say will improve water quality along the river.
Planning applications along the river have been largely postponed since 2021 due to phosphate levels.
Meeting at Cors Caron, the development of the Teifi Demonstrator Catchment Project topped the agenda.
The scheme aims to complement other existing initiatives to improve the Teifi by working in partnership with others to enhance water quality, biodiversity and land management.
Following a successful hackathon-style event in February, the project team is currently seeking funding for the project.
Plans to tackle the legacy of Wales’ abandoned mines were also highlighted during a visit to the historic Abbey Consols metal mine.
The abandoned mine contributes to tonnes of harmful metals entering the Afon Teifi each year, causing phosphate issues downstream.
NRW, Welsh Government and the Coal Authority say they are working on a programme to remediate metal mine pollution.
Also on the agenda was an introduction to NRW’s Four Rivers for LIFE and the LIFE Welsh Raised Bogs projects, with a guided walk through the Cors Caron National Nature Reserve.
The Afon Teifi Special Area of Conservation is one of the rivers already benefitting from the EU LIFE funded Four Rivers for LIFE project, which is using nature-based solutions to improve a total of 776km of river reaches in mid and south Wales. These interventions include riparian fencing and tree planting, tackling invasive species such as Himalayan Balsam and habitat improvements.
Sir David Henshaw, Chair of NRW said: The Cabinet Secretary joins us as at a time where we are beginning to formalise our plans and aspirations for the Teifi Demonstrator Catchment project, and we appreciate his support on this initiative.
“The Demonstrator project is unique, seeking innovative environmental solutions through collaboration and partnership with others who share the same ambition for nature. It has the potential to pave the way for catchment management in Wales in the future.”
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “Improving river water quality is a focus for Welsh Government and our River Summits are helping to drive this work forward.”