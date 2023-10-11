Meibion y Mynydd have raised a fantastic £7,200 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit and Ystwyth Ward at Bronglais Hospital.
Meibion y Mynydd is a male choir from across north Ceredigion, whose members meet, rehearse and organise concerts.
The choir held a concert celebrating their 10th anniversary at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and their annual BBQ at Brynperffaith Farm to raise the funds.
Caryl Jones, conductor of Meibion y Mynydd, said: “Many of our members felt it was right to support the chemo unit following the loss of one of our members and also because it affects so many local people and their families.
“Similarly with the stroke unit, it effects so many people in our community so we wanted to support the ward for the fantastic work they do.
“As a choir, we would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters for their tireless support. We are incredibly lucky to have a close-knit community that supports us in everything we do, enabling us to raise fantastic amounts of money for charities close to our hearts.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”