A club has been set up in south Gwynedd for people with autism.
Clwb Clebran Merionnydd meets every two weeks in Dolgellau. The club is for anyone over the age of 16 with a diagnosis of autism. The first session of Clwb Clebran Meirionnydd takes place today, Wednesday, 28 February, from 1pm-3pm.
It will meet again in two weeks’ time, on Wednesday, 13 March from 1pm-3pm at Caffi T H Roberts, Parliament House, Dolgellau.
“This group is a safe, comfortable and confidential space to meet other people who have similar experiences.
“Come for a chat,” a club spokesperson said.