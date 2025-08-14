During a visit to Meirionnydd, the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales heard how officers in Gwynedd South are working hard to ensure residents and visitors are kept safe this summer.
Andy Dunbobbin was accompanied by Deputy PCC Wayne Jones. They went to Dolgellau Police Station, where they met local PCSO Delyth Edwards, then headed to Tywyn where they met Town Council Clerk Chris Wood. They discussed the level of policing in Tywyn and developments that have taken place locally, such as the recent siting of a statue of a slate wagon celebrating the area’s history.
It was noted there was an improving police presence and level of visibility in the town; important given the population of the area can treble over summer.
The misuse of e-scooters, scooters and e-bikes was identified as a concern among residents.
The group continued to Aberdovey Golf Club, where they met players and spoke with members of staff about policing in the area.
Continuing into Aberdyfi itself, PCC Dunbobbin, Deputy PCC Wayne Jones and PCSO Edwards visited the Literary Institute and walked around the village speaking to businesses owners including Martin Fowles at Aberdyfi Butchers, local fishermen, and staff from Eryri National Park visitor centre. As well as supporting communities and victims, support for businesses is a key part of PCC Dunbobbin’s plan to fight crime in North Wales and this action is also reflected in his role as Joint Lead for Business and Retail Crime with the national Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.
Talks with local business owners continued during a visit to the Trefeddian Hotel above Aberdyfi, where General Manager William Moeran outlined his thoughts on crime and policing in the area. Mr Dunbobbin took all comments and advice from business owners and residents on board during his visit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.