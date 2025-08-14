Continuing into Aberdyfi itself, PCC Dunbobbin, Deputy PCC Wayne Jones and PCSO Edwards visited the Literary Institute and walked around the village speaking to businesses owners including Martin Fowles at Aberdyfi Butchers, local fishermen, and staff from Eryri National Park visitor centre. As well as supporting communities and victims, support for businesses is a key part of PCC Dunbobbin’s plan to fight crime in North Wales and this action is also reflected in his role as Joint Lead for Business and Retail Crime with the national Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.