Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Moel Llyfnant, Moel y Slates and Foel Boeth on Friday, 28th June.
Some 300 feet lower than the nearby Arenig Fawr, Moel Llyfnant is often neglected in favour of its higher neighbour, but it is well worth walking in its own right.
The mountain is usually approached from the north, or from Arenig Fawr by crossing the broad bwlch between the two mountains, but today we take an unusual route from the south, making a circuit by following a gently rolling ridge back over Moel y Slates and Foel Boeth.
Our route begins by heading along a lane, turning off by Hendre-blaen-Lliw to climb across rough pastures.
The gradient steepens as we turn up a broad, grassy gulley, emerging not far from the 751 metre top of the mountain. Extensive views of the nearby Arenig Fawr and more distant mountains await us at the summit cairn. We descend to the NW, traversing a boggy area before making the short ascent to Moel y Slates. Turning south, we continue along the remote, undulating ridge to return to the start.
This is a group grade B circular walk. Please contact the leader if you would like to join the walk.
It starts at 10am and should finish at 4.30pm.
Meet at the car park on right, just inside entrance to Trawsfynydd power station, for car share to start (Grid Ref: SH696383).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this 8 mile / 12.9 kilometre, national grade strenuous walk with an ascent of 1772 feet / 540 metres.
Contact the leader, Jacky, on 07929 062412 or 01654 761561
On Tuesday, 2 July they tackle Mawddach Way Part 1, Taicynhaeaf to Barmouth.
The Mawddach Way is a high level walk, including three ascents, which follows the flow of the river towards the sea, though views of the Mawddach are intermittent. (It is not to be confused with the low level Mawddach Trail.)
From Taicynhaeaf we commence a steep ascent almost immediately towards Garth Gell farm.
The route then descends gently following a mining incline past the former workings of the Clogau Gold Mines. Further on we cross the Figra Bridge where the gold was processed.
We follow Afon Hirgwm up towards Banc-y-Fran where the old carriage road to Harlech branches off to the right. This is indicated by a milestone which is somewhat weathered but we will be able to see that we are following the old summer carriage road to Tal y Bont.
The route takes us to the Cerrig Arthur stone circle where we start the last ascent of the day over Bwlch y Llan.
From the Bwlch we take a winding path towards Dinas Olau, where we descend steeply down steps to Barmouth.
This is a group grade C+ linear walk.
Please contact the leader in the event of bad weather.
Meet at time 9.15am for a 9.45am start. Estimated finish time is 4.30pm.
Meet at Jubilee Road bus stop, Barmouth, for the 09:32 T3 bus, 9.15am (Grid Ref: SH612157, postcode: LL42 1LR).
Walkers will travel together from the meeting place to the start of the walk, this may be by car, coach or public transport. Meeting times are often when the group will set off, rather than when you should arrive at the meeting place.
The starting place for the walk is the A496 at Taicynhaeaf junction at 9:45am (Grid Ref: SH690191).
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start. The walk will finish in Barmouth at around 4.30pm (Grid Ref: SH613158).
The walk is 9.5 miles / 15.3 kilometres, and national grade moderate with an ascent of 2379 feet / 725 miles.
Contact Carol on 07789 740426.
Visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information.