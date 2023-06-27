Meirionnydd Ramblers' next walk, on Monday, 3 July, starts at 11am at Barmouth railway station.
The walk from Barmouth will be almost entirely flat! The group will stroll from the town over the iconic Barmouth Bridge, with amazing views of the mountains on both sides of the Mawddach.
They will then turn right to follow the Wales Coast Path, which runs over to the Fairbourne sea defence.
Rather than continuing all the way to Fairbourne they will turn right towards Barmouth.
Here they will have a stop, to catch their breath, on the edge of the salt marsh. This will give those so inclined, an opportunity to forage for samphire.
It’s then easy to follow the minor coast road or beach path to the end of the promontory.
The group can eat their picnic lunch here or on the pebble beach. The ferry costing £2.50 will be taken back over to Barmouth.
For more details on this four-mile, leisurely walk, contact Rita on 07849 851153 or 01766 780193.
