On Thursday, 4 May, Meirionnydd Ramblers head to Llangynog.
This is a circular walk of seven miles starting from the village.
Our route follows a pleasant path through fields before starting to climb steadily through the Sebon Valley passing Craig Rhiwarth to reach Moel Crynddyn.
We then head off over very uneven ground to our lunch stop overlooking the valley of the Afon Rhaeadr, with fabulous views of Cadair Berwyn.
Our route now follows a track before reaching a flat plateau area, boggy in places. We then go down a very steep zig-zag path and back on a riverside path to our start point.
Starting at 10.30am, the meeting place is Llangynog car park (grid ref SJ053261). The walk is graded moderate, C++, with an ascent of 1,900ft.
Get in touch with Jacky, the walk leader, on 01654 761561 or 07929 062412 for more details.
Then on Wednesday, 10 May, Cwmorthing is the destination.
The valley of Cwmorthin lies deep in slate quarrying country near Blaenau Ffestiniog.
This walk explores the area and the remains of some of its quarries, celebrating the fact that UNESCO has declared seven quarrying areas in north Wales, including Blaenau Ffestiniog, as a World Heritage Site.
The walk starts with a very steep, but reasonably short, ascent into the Wrysgan quarry. Here we can see many ruins and artefacts and peep through a short tunnel for an amazing view down a long incline.
A wander across the hillside, avoiding the worst of the occasional marshy patches, brings us to the col below the slopes of Moelwyn Mawr and the two great excavation pits which mark the top level of the Rhosydd quarry.
We descend past the quarry levels and head along a tramway overlooking the beautiful Croesor valley, a great place for a lunch stop. Retracing our steps to the main quarry floor we will have an opportunity to explore the ruins before following a track down into Cwmorthin.
After a brief visit to the quarry manager’s house we return alongside a tranquil lake and back down to the start.
This circular walk of six miles is graded B, moderate and will start at 10am at Cwmorthin car park (grid ref SH683454). Additional parking is available on roadside above Tanygrisau café.
Contact Rosie T on 07599 086411 for further information.
