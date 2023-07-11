On Thursday, 13 July, the group heads to Moel Cynghorion, Llyn Du’r Arddu and the other Tryfan.
You could be forgiven for thinking that walking on the flanks of Snowdon in July you’d be surrounded by people all the way, but this is a route which keeps away from the crowds.
We start out over fields from Llanberis to join a gently ascending path with views across to the Snowdon Railway.
At Bwlch Maesgwm we turn to climb a grassy ridge to the top Moel Cynghorion which, at 674m, is the high point of the walk.
The ridges of Snowdon loom ahead of us, below us is the Snowdon Ranger path, with views of lakes and mountains across the valley.
Descending to Bwlch Cwm Brwnyog we take a narrow path crossing the head of the valley and head for Llyn Du’r Arddu, which nestles in a wonderful wasteland of grass and boulders beneath the spectacular Arddu climbing cliffs.
Our route crosses Snowdon’s popular Llanberis Path and the railway track and we then follow the ridge to (the other) Tryfan and down its steep, grassy slopes, with the main road far below us and just occasional glimpses of the Llanberis Path.
This we eventually join for a few yards before cutting down through Coed Victoria and back to the start.
Please contact the leader, Jacky, on 07929 062412 or 01654 761561 if you would like to join this strenuous, 10-mile walk.
Start at 10am with an estimated finish time of 5pm. Meet at Llanberis Electric Mountain car park (grid ref SH580600).
