On Sunday, 30 April there will be a fascinating walk exploring the history of the Bryn Eglwys slate quarry, from when quarrying first started in 1844 to the quarry’s closure in 1946, taking in the building of Abergynolwyn village in the 1860s.
Starting from Abergynolwyn station we make our way to Nant Gwernol.
Here we head up the delightful wooded valley above the rushing stream, with its rapids and waterfalls.
We then walk through the quarry at the head of the valley and return on the other side of the stream.
Along the way we pass great pits left by the excavations and the remnants of buildings and machinery.
This circular walk of around seven miles is graded C, moderate. The walk will start at 10am at Abergynolwyn station car park (grid ref SH672065). Start times are often when the group will start walking rather than when to get there.
For further information, contact the leader, Derek, on 01341 281075.
Then on Thursday, 4 May, we head to Llangynog. This is a circular walk of seven miles starting from the village.
Our route follows a pleasant path through fields before starting to climb steadily through the Sebon Valley passing Craig Rhiwarth to reach Moel Crynddyn.
We then head off over very uneven ground to our lunch stop overlooking the valley of the Afon Rhaeadr, with fabulous views of Cadair Berwyn.
Our route now follows a track before reaching a flat plateau area, boggy in places.
We then go down a very steep zig-zag path and back on a riverside path to our start point.
Starting at 10.30am, the meeting place is Llangynog car park (grid ref SJ053261). The walk is graded moderate, C++, with an ascent of 1,900ft.
Get in touch with Jacky, the walk leader, on 01654 761561 or 07929 062412 for more details.