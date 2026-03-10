Gwynedd Council says an independent expert’s latest report to Cabinet highlights progress made strengthening the county’s child safeguarding arrangements.
Cabinet has also adopted a newly revised Response Plan. The original was published following offences committed by former headteacher Neil Foden. It has been reviewed and strengthened in line with feedback from several committees and full council.
Presenting her report, Professor Sally Holland said: “Strengthening safeguarding arrangements and embedding a child-centred, rights-based approach across a whole system takes time, sustained leadership, and careful scrutiny. I am encouraged by much of the progress being made and the willingness to learn and adapt.
“The programme is ambitious and will continue to demand senior staff time and other resources to be successful. Independent experts on the Board and I will continue to provide constructive support and robust oversight to Cabinet as this work progresses.”
Welcoming two reports, which will be presented to Cabinet (Professor Holland’s progress report and revised Response Plan) – council leader Nia Jeffreys said: “We are determined to ensure the voices of young people are heard and their experiences taken seriously.
“The greatest tribute we can pay to the courage of the victims and survivors is the promise of taking action to implement change so the failures highlighted in the Our Bravery Brought Justice report do not happen again.”
Deputy leader, Cllr Menna Trenholme, added: “The Response Plan has already led to change but there is still a lot of work to be done.”
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education, added: “Cabinet is grateful to Professor Sally Holland for her latest report and to members of the Response Board for their work, having this depth of experience and expertise in safeguarding around the table is of great help to the council as we move forward.
“The new Response Plan includes new workstreams and the Response Board will continue to monitor progress.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.