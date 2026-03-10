A Gwynedd support centre has received almost 10,000 visitors in its first months of opening.
Hwb Dinas Bangor is a place for people to drop in for a chat, guidance and support.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan who leads on adult services within Cyngor Gwynedd said during a visit to the centre: “Credit must be paid to the team that collaborates with local partners and volunteers to support people with mental health advice, discussions around homelessness, tenancy, employment, benefit support, food bank, fuel poverty and much more.
“I was truly inspired by the activity that takes place at Yr Hwb, and the collaboration between nearly 50 partners. Among them health and social welfare teams, outreach services, partners within the education sector, on top of the community groups. It's also good to hear that North Wales Police, the local health board and the city's secondary schools benefit from the support.”
Hwb Dinas Bangor also supports the city's other community hubs, to create a network around Bangor making it easier for residents to access support.
The idea of establishing a hub in Bangor city centre began in a community workshop two years ago, explained Glyder Ward councillor, Elin Walker Jones. Elin’s encouragement and support have been central to the establishment together with the continued support of Dr Martin Hanks, Bangor city director and the rest of the council's staff and members.
“I am extremely proud of Lisa and the team, Bangor City Council's financial support for the vision and the collaboration of partners such as Cyngor Gwynedd,” said Cllr Elin Walker Jones.
“It is sad services like this are needed within our communities, but I am so glad that it is available here in Bangor on people’s doorstep. Thank you to everyone for working together!”
