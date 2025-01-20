They continue up over open ground, with views of Cadair Idris opening up ahead. After pausing at the memorial plaque they join a rough track which heads down to a quiet lane. This they will cross, soon turning up on to a footpath with amazing views of the Mawddach Estuary and the Rhinogydd. The descent takes walkers past the historic Deildre farmhouse, recently rebuilt from dereliction, across a meadow overlooking Barmouth Bridge and steeply back down to Arthog. They end by walking through the Arthog Bog nature reserve back to the start.