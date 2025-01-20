On Sunday, 26 January, Meirionnydd Ramblers will pay their respects at the site of a plane crash.
In the hills near Arthog, overlooking the Mawddach Estuary, is a stainless steel plaque fixed to a stone wall. This is a memorial to crew of the Flying Fortress bomber which crashed into the hillside there in June 1945, leaving no survivors. It was full of presents for the airmen’s families in the USA. All the airmen’s names and ranks are engraved on this plaque.
The walk sets off through woodland above Arthog, climbing through the Panteinion valley and past the stone farmhouse of Cyfannedd Fawr.
They continue up over open ground, with views of Cadair Idris opening up ahead. After pausing at the memorial plaque they join a rough track which heads down to a quiet lane. This they will cross, soon turning up on to a footpath with amazing views of the Mawddach Estuary and the Rhinogydd. The descent takes walkers past the historic Deildre farmhouse, recently rebuilt from dereliction, across a meadow overlooking Barmouth Bridge and steeply back down to Arthog. They end by walking through the Arthog Bog nature reserve back to the start.
This is a group grade C, circular walk.
The start time is 10am and the estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start at Morfa Mawddach station car park (Grid Ref: SH628141)
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start of this 7 mile / 11.3 kilometre, national grade moderate walk.
Contact Chris R on 01341 250814 or 07531 109910.
Please visit the Meirionnydd Rambler’s website for further info - www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk