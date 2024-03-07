A veteran of the Second World War has been honoured with a commendation medal.
The Royal Welch Fusiliers Comrades Association Machynlleth, Tywyn and Dolgellau Branch held a St Davids Day Lunch at Machynlleth Bowling Club on Sunday, 3 March.
There Major Drew Beaumont RWF presented Mr Bruce McCay with the Royal Welsh Regiment’s Comrades Commendation medal.
Mr McCay is a veteran of the Second World War who saw service in north west Europe after D-Day and to the end of the war.
He was a soldier in 7 RWF (Montgomeryshire and Merionethshire).
Mr McCay was also a farmer, now retired, and living on his farm near Pennal. He will be 99 years old in June and is possibly the last RWF WW2 veteran still alive.