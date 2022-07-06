Memorial restored to former glory
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Saturday 9th July 2022 3:30 pm
Share
The Hedd Wyn memorial has been vandalised again (Trawsfynydd Community Council )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Trawsfynydd residents are pleased to see that the vandalised plaque on the Hedd Wyn memorial has been cleaned and repainted.
The was damaged over the weekend of 11 June. The local council asked anyone with information to contact the police.
The vandalism caused considerable distress in the community and since publicity about the latest damage, Blaenau Ffestiniog artist Ken Parry from has completed the refurbishment.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |