AN Aberaeron carer has been named as a finalist in the national Caring in Welsh Awards.
Menna Evans, who is a support worker at Min y Môr Residential Care Home in Aberaeron, is one of five finalists who now needs the public’s help to secure the award.
Members of the public are being invited to vote for the person they think should be crowned the winner of the 2023 Caring in Welsh award, which closes on 31 July.
The award, which is organised by Social Care Wales, recognises and celebrates paid care workers in social care, childcare, play and early years who provide excellent care through the medium of Welsh.
Menna faces competition from Ffion Hughes, a social worker in Cardiff; Jennifer Thomas from Anglesey; Nikki Taylor from Conwy; and Ross Dingle from Cardiff.
The winner will be announced at a celebratory event at the National Eisteddfod in Boduan on 10 August.
Menna was nominated by her colleague, Nerys Lewis, corporate manager at Porth Gofal, Ceredigion County Council.
Menna usually works in Ceredigion’s learning disabilities service, but since the Covid pandemic she’s been the key contact for families at Min y Môr Care Home, making sure visits to the home take place safely.
At the height of the pandemic, Menna found some residents, particularly those who spoke Welsh, were finding it difficult to interact with their families.
So Menna introduced activities to help with this, such as reading the ‘papurau bro’ out loud, reciting Welsh poetry and helping one daughter play and sing Welsh songs with her mother.
Menna also introduced ‘My Life Memory Books’ for each resident in the language of their choice, to help families and carers evoke emotions with the resident as they recall their memories.
These books have had a positive impact on residents and their families.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “We are extremely proud that Menna Evans has reached the shortlist for the 2023 Caring in Welsh Awards. Menna works as a support worker at Min y Môr Residential Care Home, Ceredigion and is a valued member of our team.
“Menna always goes the extra mile to ensure that the residents she looks after feel comfortable and at home, communicating with them through Welsh, something that can make such a difference to the residents and their families.
“Menna fully deserves to be nominated for this award, and we would like to encourage everyone to vote for her this year.”
Sue Evans, Social Care Wales’ chief executive, said: “We received a high standard of entries and our five finalists show the breadth of the excellent care that’s being provided through the medium of Welsh across Wales.
“I’d like to encourage everyone to show your support for the Caring in Welsh award and our five excellent finalists by voting for the care worker you think should be named the winner.”