Menter a Busnes developing ‘the leaders of the future’

Menter a Busnes, is looking to give an ambitious person valuable board and governance experience by creating a Young Non-Executive Director role.

Open to candidates under the age of 30; the successful appointee will take their place on the board of Menter a Busnes, and will have an opportunity to contribute to the direction and development of the company.

Headquartered in Aberystwyth, Menter a Busnes is a not-for-profit company specialising in tailored support for new and growing businesses throughout Wales and beyond, in areas including agriculture, skills development, and food and drink.

Established in 1989, Menter a Busnes now employs over 130 people and has offices throughout Wales.

The company manages several programmes on behalf of the Welsh Government, including elements of Farming Connect and Cywain. Through its Mabis service, the company offers a range of bilingual business services on a commercial basis.

Drawn from various business, academic, and social enterprise backgrounds, Menter a Busnes’ Board currently comprises eight non-executive directors, including its chair, Fflur Jones, managing partner at Cardiff law firm Darwin Gray.

Fflur Jones said: “Menter a Busnes is committed to developing the leaders of the future, and recognises that it is difficult for some people – especially younger people – to gain opportunities to serve on boards.

“To help address this situation, we have decided to create a Young Non-Executive Director role. Their term shall last two years, during which they will gain invaluable experience of serving on a board.

“The Young Director will be given an exciting opportunity to serve on the board and to participate in decisions about the role and the future of Menter a Busnes.”