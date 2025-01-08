Forecasters have issued a new warning for snow and ice tonight and into tomorrow morning.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning which runs from 3am on Thursday until midday.
The warning states: "Showers, mostly of rain and sleet at low levels and near coasts, but of snow inland and over higher ground, are expected to affect the area later Wednesday night and on Thursday morning.
"With many surfaces below freezing, this will lead to some icy stretches on untreated surfaces, while a few cm of fresh snow could affect some areas, mainly places above about 100 metres."
The Met Office adds that the sub-zero temperatures could lead to some travel disruption, with barometers in Aberystwyth set to dip to -3° tonight.
The outlook for the remainder of the week remains cold.
Fronts moving in from the southwest on Friday and Saturday bring the potential for more snow, with the possibility of further warnings.
Deputy Chief Forecaster, Chris Almond, said: “Thursday will see another cold night, with potentially the lowest temperatures of the Winter so far, -15°C or so is possible in locations with lying snow in Scotland or northern England.
“In the early hours of Friday, a front arriving from the west will encounter the cold air in place over the UK.
"This could bring further sleet or snowfall for some regions in the south and west, as well as a risk of ice for a time as it moves north-eastwards into central parts, but the extent of this is still uncertain.”
“By Sunday, milder air will have moved in across much of the UK, meaning rain is more likely than snow as we get to the end of the weekend. Northern Ireland and Western Scotland are most likely to see some showery outbreaks of rain and breezy conditions through Sunday, with conditions further south and east drier and more settled.”