The Met Office has issued an updated weather warning for rain.
A previous yellow weather warning included mid and south Wales, but as the majority of the rain has now moved from these areas, an updated warning has been issued with a map showing how Dwyfor Meirionnydd is still being affected.
According to the Met Office, heavy rain could disrupt transport and infrastructure.
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, and of some communities being temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
Spray and flooding is likely to lead to some difficult driving conditions and road closures.
Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
The warning is in force until 9pm tonight.