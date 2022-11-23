Met Office warns of strong winds and heavy rain for all of Wales

Wednesday 23rd November 2022
Weather Warning
The yellow warning runs from 10am on Thursday (Met Office )

A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for the whole of Wales on Thursday - with gusts of around 70mph possible on exposed coastlines.

The yellow warning runs from 10am until 7pm on Thursday, 24 November and describes a 'brief spell of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds' with the potential to cause some flooding and transport disruption.

The Met Office says: "A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon.

"10 to 15 mm is likely to fall in a one to two hour period, with around 20mm in a few places.

"With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.

"Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Cornwall, Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey."

