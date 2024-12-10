Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service is looking for Community Ambassadors.
The Services said the ambassadors “will play a key role in helping the Service to improve its understanding and expectations of its communities” and “help us make informed decisions that reflect the interests and needs of our community.”
“We want individuals who can support us in raising awareness of our work and inspire communities to take action and share their views,” the Service said.
“The Community Ambassador will play a pivotal role in helping to shape the services we provide and assist with building a positive and supportive environment within our communities.
For details email Amy Richmond-Jones Engagement, Planning and Performance Manager at [email protected].