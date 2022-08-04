In the early days Sir Ifan and his wife took responsibility for all aspects of the organising and administration. All Urdd work took place at their home in Llanuwchllyn, near Bala. By the end of 1923, as a result of their enthusiasm, the number of members rose to 3,000, and by 1927 5,000 young people had become members of the Urdd. The number of Urdd branches also rose to 80 by 1927. In 1924 the first Urdd branch was established in Abercynon in south Wales.