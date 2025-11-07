A main road in mid Wales is to be closed in December, leading to lengthy detours whilst repair work is carried out.
The A470 from Cemmaes Road roundabout to Mallwyd roundabout will be closed from Monday, 1 December until 15 December while repair work is carried out.
The Welsh Government, who manage the trunk road, say the A470 between the two roundabouts will be closed for no less than seven days.
In a public notice, the Welsh Government says: “The effect of the proposed Order will be to temporarily prohibit all vehicles, other than those being used by the emergency services, for the works or winter maintenance service vehicles, from proceeding on the length of the A470 trunk road that extends from the northern side of Cemmaes Road Roundabout to the southern side of Mallwyd Roundabout.”
Reacting to the closure, local Powys county councillor for Glantwymyn, Elwyn Vaughan, said: "This work is part of the ongoing investment in our road infrastructure locally which naturally is to be welcomed.
“I'm sure the road closure will cause concern to some but that has been limited as much as possible to minimise any negative impact and the patience of residents will be much appreciated."
Traffic will be redirected towards Cross Foxes and the Talyllyn pass on the A489 and A487 during the works, which could take up to two weeks to complete.
The closure will come into force at 7pm on Monday, 1 December and is expected to operate intermittently until 6am on Monday, 15 December or until the temporary traffic signs are removed.
Although the Order is only expected to be in force during the two weeks in December, Welsh Government ministers warn that it will remain valid for up to 18 months in case work needs to be rescheduled.
