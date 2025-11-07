A Ceredigion councillor has completed a mammoth 100-mile sponsored bike ride across the county to raise money for a diabetes service.
Keith Henson, who represents the Llansanffraid ward on Ceredigion County Council took on the cycling challenge in July this year to mark 40 years of having Type 1 diabetes – and to give back to Hywel Dda University Health Board’s diabetic nurses.
Keith managed to smash his target goal to raise more than £1,600 for the cause.
Keith was joined by friends and family for the sponsored cycle from Borth to Cenarth, where he attempted to pass most GP surgeries on the way.
Along the route, the cyclists took in villages and towns such as Aberystwyth, Tregaron, Lampeter, Aberaeron and New Quay and had regular food stops provided by friends, family and the staff at Tanyfron Surgery in Aberaeron.
He said: “It was challenging to cycle 100 miles from Borth to Cenarth and 66 miles from Aberystwyth to Cenarth.”
However, Keith explained that the weather was fine and it was an “enjoyable ride in good conditions”.
“I’d like to thank friends, family, work colleagues and fellow councillors, as well as the surgery staff at Tanyfron,” he added.
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of the health board, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Keith for taking on such an epic challenge in support of the diabetes service.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.