Travel expenses for Ceredigion staff will increase by 10p per mile if a proposal is voted through by councillors.
A full council meeting on 11 June is recommended to increase the mileage rate from 45p to 55p – to fall in line with HMRC’s Approved Mileage Allowance Payment where the 10p increase was announced in May.
The rise is in response to increasing fuel costs.
A council report says the increase in business mileage rates would cost an additional £125,000 a year.
“At this stage, there are no indications of any UK or Welsh government funding for this,” the report added.
The report adds that due to hybrid working since the Covid pandemic, mileage costs had fallen by 40 per cent.
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